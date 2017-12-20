London cafe serves up cappuccinos personalized for each customer - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

London cafe serves up cappuccinos personalized for each customer

LONDON, ENGLAND (WWBT) -

A cafe in London is taking barista art to a new level, serving up cappuccinos personalized for each customer with their selfies etched into the foam. 

The drinks are called "selfieccinos."

Customers can come in, take a selfie on their phones, and then order their customized drink. 

The baristas use a machine that scans the picture and then reproduces it onto the froth using food coloring. The process takes around four minutes, and the drink costs about $7.50.

Customers seem to love it. The owner says in just three days, they've made over 400 of them.

