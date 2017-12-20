Hanover man arrested for bringing loaded revolver to Richmond airport

A Hanover man was arrested at Richmond International Airport (RIC) on Tuesday after a loaded revolver was found in his carry-on bag.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer spotted the .38 caliber handgun - loaded with five bullets - inside the bag when it went through the x-ray monitor. The man was cited on a weapons charge.

The offense carries a penalty of up to $13,000, but a typical first offense for carrying a handgun through security is $3,900, according to the TSA.

According to TSA, this was the 17th gun confiscated at RIC in 2017 - up from only 10 in 2016.

"Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure," said TSA officials.

The TSA also says travelers should contact their airline regarding policies on carrying firearms.

