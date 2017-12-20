Automated message: Charles City County non-emergency dispatch li - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Automated message: Charles City County non-emergency dispatch line down

Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
CHARLES CITY, VA (WWBT) -

The Charles City County non-emergency dispatch line is down due to "telephone company facility trouble," according to an automated message.

There is no word on what caused the "facility trouble."

A viewer told NBC12 the 911 line is also down in the county, but officials have not confirmed that.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly