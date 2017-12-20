Charlottesville honors woman killed in car attack during 'Unite the Right' rally

The Charles City County non-emergency dispatch line is down due to "telephone company facility trouble," according to an automated message.More >>
The city of Charlottesville is honoring 32-year-old Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the car attack during the "Unite the Right" rally.
Deputies found 25-year-old Sang Yu after responding to a call for a man "behaving erratically."
Powhatan County Fire & Rescue and Goochland County responded to the 2800 block of Madison Place Dr. to find a two-story home with fire throughout the first and second floors.
Spotsylvania detectives say they have a man in custody after a woman was attacked during an armed home invasion robbery.
