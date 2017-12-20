Charlottesville honors woman killed in car attack during 'Unite the Right' rally

The city of Charlottesville is honoring 32-year-old Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the car attack during the "Unite the Right" rally.

On Tuesday, crews hung signs that said, "Honorary Heather Heyer Way." They were installed along Fourth Street Northeast between Market and Water streets.

The section of the road will be closed to traffic between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the dedication ceremony.

Heather Heyer was killed on Aug. 12 when officers said James Alex Fields, 20, plowed his car into the crowd. On Dec. 14, Fields was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

According to NBC affiliate WVIR, Fields has a status hearing in Charlottesville Circuit court on January 3, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12