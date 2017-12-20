You can soon order from Target using Google Express

If shopping online is too time-consuming for you, you can now order just by saying what you need out loud, if you've got the right gadget.

Target has answered the threat posed by Amazon's Alexa, with a new voice ordering program of its own.

Target announced customers can now make purchases on Google Express, using either their Google Home speaker or Google Assistant Android TV.

Here's how it works. You say, "Google, order paper towels!"

Google then scans your Target account to see which brand you usually buy and places the order. Google Express already partners with Walmart, Costco, Kohl's, and other retailers.

So if you've got several accounts that you use to order paper towels, Google will scan them to see where you order them most often and use that one.

Google says the voice ordering will launch soon on iPhones and Android phones.

Starting next year, Target credit card holders will be able to link their cards and save 5-percent, like they do in stores.

Also in 2018, you'll be able to pick up your Google Express orders at your neighborhood Target, if you don't want to wait for shipping.

Voice ordering is convenient, but it could cost you. This eliminates the step where you compare prices and research products before you buy.

That may not matter if you're ordering shampoo. However, if you're buying something pricier, you should take a few minutes to do research first.

