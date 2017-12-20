You can soon order from Target using Google Express

Republican control of Virginia's House of Delegates may be in peril now that a Democratic challenger seems to have won a recount.More >>
The Charles City County non-emergency dispatch line is down due to "telephone company facility trouble," according to an automated message.More >>
A Hanover man was arrested at Richmond International Airport (RIC) on Tuesday after a loaded semi-automatic was found in his carry-on bag.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a 77-year-old man has been found on Wednesday morning.More >>
The city of Charlottesville is honoring 32-year-old Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the car attack during the "Unite the Right" rally.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.More >>
