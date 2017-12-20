Wear ugly Christmas sweater, get free Chick-fil-A milkshake

Calling all Chick-fil-A fans!

Wear an ugly Christmas sweater on Wednesday and you could get a free milkshake on the house.

To get the deal, you have to go to Chick-fil-A between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is only happening at the location at 1529 North Parham Road in Henrico.

