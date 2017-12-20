Petersburg issues water boil advisory after waterline break

People living in Petersburg may have a tough time taking a shower due to a waterline break.

Some people living in the neighborhood will not have water or will see low water pressure on Wednesday morning and possibly throughout the day.

The break happened on Johnson Road at the Tanglewood and Lieutenant's Run apartment complexes on Tuesday evening. Crews were out overnight working to fix the problem.

Residents in the area of Interstate 85, South Sycamore Street, West South Boulevard, and Johnson Road will be the ones experiencing either low water pressure or no water.

According to Petersburg's public affairs coordinator, repairs are expected to be completed on Wednesday.

However, if you live in the areas impacted, near the Walnut Hill neighborhood, you are asked to boil your water until Friday.

PEOPLE LIVING IN PETERSBURG — You may not have water to shower or brush your teeth this morning and it’s because of this WATER MAIN break! This is at the Tanglewood and Lieutenant Run Apartment complexes. Details on @NBC12 #RVA pic.twitter.com/WKtKXLkhYh — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) December 20, 2017

