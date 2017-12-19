Christmas spirit fights back against Chesterfield decoration vandal

A holiday killjoy vandalized the Settlers Landing neighborhood. Neighbors there say a large holiday yard inflatable was destroyed, and another was stolen.

Despite the crime, the neighborhood is showing that their holiday spirit is stronger.

For some, it may just be holiday inflatables; to the kids in this neighborhood, it's so much more than that.

"My husband was very, very upset. I was upset, but I was a little bit in shock. I couldn't believe people would actually do that," Sabine Sanderson said.

The criminal was unable to steal one inflatable, because it was bolted down and secured to the fence - but it was ripped up and ruined. The thief of children's happiness did make off with a different Minion inflatable.

"My neighbors' Minion, right across the way - we had two as you enter the neighborhood - they were successful in stealing his," she explained.

Less than a week until Christmas, the neighborhood wasn't going to let the thief win.

"We are talking about Minions,” Rachel Pleasants laughed, “but in a serious way, like we have fundraised to replace Minions today."

It started as a post on the Nextdoor App, then a GoFundMe - but again, it's not about a silly Minion.

"It's about the Christmas spirit that they stand for, and the front of our neighborhood, it's that little bit of holly-jolly that our kids look for," Pleasants said.

For Sanderson, the gesture sure meant a lot too. Her neighbors already bought her a new one and will replace the other by Friday.

"For me today, I think there's a lot more good in this world than there is bad," Sanderson said.

