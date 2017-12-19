Richmond mom pleads for answers in unsolved murder of son who often dressed as a woman

There is renewed interest in an unsolved Richmond murder that finds a local mother pleading for answers.

William Norwood often dressed as a woman, so his mother wonders if that had anything to do with someone shooting and leaving him to die on the Southside. It's been more than a year, and there are no arrests in the case.

William Norwood was just 30 years old. He would have been 31 now. His mother admits her son wasn't an angel, but she says he was a caring soul who didn't deserve to die.

"I wanna know why you killed my baby. I wanna know why,” Karen Norwood said.

It's been one year and one month.

"My heart as a whole, it's just empty,” she added.

Still no answers in the death of Karen Norwood's only son. The man who often dressed as a woman was also known as "Noony" and "Cinnamon."

"I told him ‘God gave us choices. You can change your life any way you wanna.’ I just had to love him for what he was and who he was,” Karen Norwood said.

She questions if someone killed him because he preferred men. Another question she has is whether his death had anything to do with the addiction he battled.

"Mostly, his drug of choice was heroin, intravenously,” she said.

Police have not released a motive, and they say they have no updates. William Norwood was shot multiple times near 27th and Hull in South Richmond. A grainy photo of a person of interest at the time has not led to an arrest.

"I believe somebody knows something, and I wish you would tell it,” Norwood said.

That is what hurts the most for this mother, who must now live through her second Christmas without her son and without the reason why. She remembers the last day she saw him.

"I was looking at him and he looked as if he wanted to tell me something, but he wouldn't. I went looking for him, and by then he was gone…There was a look on his face, like he was hurt and he wanted to tell me. I could always tell when he wanted to tell me something. He just got up and left out of the house," she said.

Karen Norwood says the unsolved murder has taken such a toll, she's had to go to counseling.

"He never really did nothing to nobody that bad for them to kill him. Whoever that person was, they know it and God knows it too,” she added.

If you know anything that could help bring closure, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12