Suspects steal hover boards, Segways from Chesterfield Walmart

Chesterfield Police need your help to identify two suspects they say stole from a Walmart on Tuesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. from the store on 900 Walmart Way. Police say the suspects took hover boards, Segways and a karaoke speaker. The suspects then fled in a white Dodge Avenger with tags VVW2121.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

