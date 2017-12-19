Richmond Spiders come up short in home game against Bucknell Bis - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond Spiders come up short in home game against Bucknell Bison

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Spiders had a home game against the Bucknell Bison on Tuesday night.

The final score: Bison 86, Spiders 78

The Spiders will visit Boston College on Saturday. Then they open conference play against Davidson on Dec. 30.

