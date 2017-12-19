Acts of Kindness: Artists honor retired nurse

“If you’re stuck in the house, wondering what to do with yourself, get out and help somebody.”More >>
“If you’re stuck in the house, wondering what to do with yourself, get out and help somebody.”More >>
Lois Jolley launched her business out of her garage, then moved to a local flea market, before opening the doors at her first brick and mortar location in 2010.More >>
Lois Jolley launched her business out of her garage, then moved to a local flea market, before opening the doors at her first brick and mortar location in 2010.More >>
It has been a year since Earl Fleming received a new heart and kidney. He says he is feeling like a million dollars.More >>
It has been a year since Earl Fleming received a new heart and kidney. He says he is feeling like a million dollars.More >>
A hurricane forced a Marine Corps father, his pregnant wife and young kids to flee their home. While stopping in Ashland, their beloved 4-year-old Dachshund, Layla went missing.More >>
A hurricane forced a Marine Corps father, his pregnant wife and young kids to flee their home. While stopping in Ashland, their beloved 4-year-old Dachshund, Layla went missing.More >>
Jessica Cotman has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank here in Richmond for 31 years.More >>
Jessica Cotman has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank here in Richmond for 31 years.More >>
Sharon Hooper started volunteer fostering with RAL seven years ago - if you've seen the NBC12 puppy cam, you've seen her house!More >>
Sharon Hooper started volunteer fostering with RAL seven years ago - if you've seen the NBC12 puppy cam, you've seen her house!More >>
While some students dread going to the principal’s office, honor roll student, Alexis Gresham likes to visit several times a week.More >>
While some students dread going to the principal’s office, honor roll student, Alexis Gresham likes to visit several times a week.More >>
Barbara Kidd says she has lost a lot of friends since battling lung cancer and congestive heart failure.More >>
Barbara Kidd says she has lost a lot of friends since battling lung cancer and congestive heart failure.More >>
A Henrico mother wanted to get her children involved in helping the area’s homeless.More >>
A Henrico mother wanted to get her children involved in helping the area’s homeless.More >>
Melody Thorpe was brought to tears by the donation a complete stranger made to her and her wheelchair-bound son.More >>
Melody Thorpe was brought to tears by the donation a complete stranger made to her and her wheelchair-bound son.More >>