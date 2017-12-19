Acts of Kindness: Artists honor retired nurse

“If you’re stuck in the house, wondering what to do with yourself, get out and help somebody.”

That’s the message from a Navy veteran and retired nurse who spends lots of time volunteering at The Virginia Home, a residential community for adults with physical disabilities.

Bob Alexander says no one there feels sorry for himself. He says residents, like architect-turned-painter Andy Stuart are "upbeat, accepting of the way they are and amazing."

