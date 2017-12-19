VCU beats Eagles, play next home game Dec. 22

Saturday kicked off three back-to-back home games for the VCU Rams.

With VCU taking the win against Bucknell over the weekend, the team hoped to keep the same momentum in Tuesday night's match against Winthrop.

The Rams came out on top 69-55 against the Eagles.

VCU's Justin Tillman had 22 points in his sixth-straight 20-plus game. He also surpassed 1,000 points for his career.

This Friday, the Rams take on VMI at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center in their final non-conference game. A-10 play opens on Saturday, Dec. 30 against Fordham.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12