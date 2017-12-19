Aleris helps struggling families with Christmas gifts

Every year, we hear from families who could use some help at Christmas, and each year someone calls us looking to adopt "one" family.

This year we found a match for not just one family - but for three. They met at the NBC12 station.

Parents and grandparents who called 12 for help picked up their childrens' gifts and got to thank the company Aleris, that's making their wishes come true.

Melina Clanton is a hardworking single mom, a sous-chef and a college student pursuing a degree in hospitality management. Her top priority: the happy faces in her family photos, David and Syarah.

"David is my 17-year-old. He's my big boy," said Clanton. "He's my gamer/artist and he works really hard in school."

"Syarah is seven and she is my tomboy. She's like me. She's a little girly. My little pony/monster high 'grrrr.' That type of girl, but she's sweet."

Melina's longtime friend told NBC12's Diane Walker about this amazingly strong woman who provides for her children yet feels inadequate when she can't buy them gifts. Getting help from Aleris at Christmas means the world to her.

"It would mean everything, because they would be happy and I wouldn't have to worry so much," said Clanton. "I'm going to cry...It's a stress reliever. But I'm happy that someone thinks of us that way to be able to help. Not everybody gets that opportunity to have someone help them, especially around this time of year."

Melina meets her Christmas angels from Aleris, an aluminum products maker.

"My wife and I went out and did a little bit of shopping, and of course other folks from Aleris contributed," said John Sexton. "To know your story and to be able to go with a purpose to know that we were really helping your family out - that made it special for us and we hope it puts a smile on their faces."

And it definitely will, based on Melina's reaction.

Two other families were greeted with that same Christmas cheer from Aleris employees.

Diane Walker will introduce you to the mother of a 10-year-old whose father recently died and her wish for her son at Christmas, Wednesday on NBC12 News.

