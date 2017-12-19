Boil water notice issued for Petersburg residents affected by waterline break

Petersburg is working to repair a waterline after a break on Johnson Road.

It happened near the Tanglewood and Lieutenant's Run apartment complexes. Petersburg says they closed a water valve at W. South Blvd. and S. Sycamore St. while they make repairs.

Areas affected by the repairs include residents near I-85, S. Sycamore St., W. South Blvd., and Johnson Road. Petersburg says they will experience low or no water pressure while repairs are underway. The repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday.

Petersburg has also issued a boil water notice for the affected residents until Friday.

