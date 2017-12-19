Donate to Be the Giving Blood Drive and you could win a $50 gift card

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
Court documents say Room 29 at the Broadway Motel on Brook Road became the center of a human trafficking investigation when an underage woman sold her body on Backpage.com.More >>
The debate continues over petitions to change or keep the name of Lee-Davis High School. There are two online petitions gaining the support of people in Hanover County and beyond.More >>
Molly Baer is making her list and checking it twice, but there is one very important thing the seven-year-old needs: blood donations.More >>
NBC12 and the American Red Cross will be teaming up for the NBC12 Be the Giving Blood Drive on Dec. 20, and you could win a $50 gift card if you donate.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.More >>
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."More >>
