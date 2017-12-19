Donate to Be the Giving Blood Drive and you could win a $50 gift card

NBC12 and the American Red Cross will be teaming up for the NBC12 Be the Giving Blood Drive on Dec. 20, and you could win a $50 gift card if you donate.

The drive will take place at the Science Museum of Virginia on W. Broad Street starting at 1:00 p.m. and running through 7:00 p.m.

Eligible donors of all types are encouraged to give ahead of the busy holiday, as the need for blood is constant and doesn’t take a day off because of the holidays.

“When you donate with the Red Cross, local needs are prioritized. We encourage NBC12 viewers to roll up their sleeves and donate to prevent seasonal shortfalls often caused by busy holiday schedules, inclement weather and seasonal illnesses, like the flu,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager, Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region.

Those who come in to donate blood could win a $50 gift certificate from hundreds of merchants, such as Target, Amazon.com, Panera Bread and more. It’s Red Cross’ way of saying thanks for helping patients around the country.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code RVAGIVES, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

