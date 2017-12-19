Man in PJs arrested for attempted B&E says he was on LSD

Stafford deputies arrested a man who attempted to break into a home and a vehicle.

The suspect, 25-year-old Sang Yu, told deputies he was under the influence of LSD.

It happened on Dec. 16 around 4:30 p.m. Deputies found Yu after responding to a call for a man "behaving erratically."

Yu was wearing pajamas and refused to identify himself. One neighbor told investigators that Yu had tried to get into his vehicle by pulling on the door handle. Yu then approached a woman walking her dogs and said vulgar comments towards her. When the woman fled to her home, she says she saw Yu pounding on the door of another home nearby.

Yu is charged with attempted breaking and entering, entering or setting into motion a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, intoxicated in public, and failure to identify himself to law enforcement. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on $6000 bond.

