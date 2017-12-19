Firefighters respond to Powhatan home, battle flames on both floors

Multiple fire departments responded to a home in Powhatan County on Tuesday.

Powhatan County Fire & Rescue and Goochland County responded to the 2800 block of Madison Place Dr. to find a two-story home with fire throughout the first and second floors.

Crews with Deep Creek VFD, Fine Creek VFD, Goochland Courthouse and Huguenot VFD also responded to provide assistance.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

