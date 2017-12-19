Hanover man sentenced to 10 years for child porn possession

Jay Richard Brown was sentenced to 10 years for possession of child porn. (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)

A Hanover man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child porn.

Jay Richard Brown, 71, was found guilty of 10 counts of child porn and given a sentence of 100 years with 90 years suspended.

Brown is a registered sex offender who had previously been convicted for possession of child porn at the federal level.

Undercover investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office discovered Brown distributing images of child pornography. Investigators seized Brown's computers and other electronic devices. Dozens of images of child pornography were discovered on devices taken from his home.

