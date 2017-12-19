Hanover man arrested for possession of child porn

Investigators searched the home of 71-year-old Jay Richard Brown. He now faces 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Richard Creps was last seen in the 2000 block of Piping Tree Ferry Road around 7:30 a.m. He may be wearing a brown leather jacket and camouflage hat. Creps is about 5'9" tall and weighs between 165 and 170 pounds. Creps is believed to be operating a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing Virginia registration: 252-AEA. His license plate is a Virginia ...
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
A York County man has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian in Hanover County.
Two Hanover sisters, who held a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Harvey, left for Texas on Wednesday morning.
