Hanover man arrested for possession of child porn

Hanover investigators say they have arrested a man for possession of child porn.

Investigators searched the home of 71-year-old Jay Richard Brown on Dec. 18. He now faces 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Brown is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any additional information in the case.

