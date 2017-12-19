VIDEO: Thief steals package from porch in Richmond's Museum District

Police need your help to find a package thief that struck in Richmond last week.

Surveillance video taken at 3:08 p.m. on Dec. 15 shows the suspect approaching the front door of a home in the 2800 block of West Grace Street. The suspect then grabs the package from the porch.

The suspect is described as a "black male who was wearing a brown jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and white shoes at the time of the incident."

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

