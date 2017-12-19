Suspect arrested after armed home invasion, woman assaulted

Spotsylvania detectives say they have a man in custody after a woman was attacked during an armed home invasion robbery.

It happened on Dec. 17 in the 700 block of Salem Drive, in the Waverly Village subdivision. The male and female homeowners say a man forced his way into the home. When the woman tried to call 911, the suspect attacked her.

The suspect, who detectives identified as 30-year-old Lamont Doss, then held the victims at gunpoint while stealing money, jewelry and medication. He then left the home and got into a vehicle down the street.

Neighbors were able to be the license plate and vehicle description to deputies, who tracked down the suspect's home and found the vehicle hidden on the property with the stolen goods.

Doss is charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of breaking and entering with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit robbery, two counts of robbery, assault and battery, and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Doss is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.

