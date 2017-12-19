77-year-old man with cognitive disorder missing in Hanover

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Richard Creps was last seen in the 2000 block of Piping Tree Ferry Road around 7:30 a.m. He may be wearing a brown leather jacket and camouflage hat. Creps is about 5’9” tall and weighs between 165 and 170 pounds.

Creps is believed to be operating a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing Virginia registration: 252-AEA. His license plate is a Virginia Bicentennial plate. He could possibly be heading to King William or King and Queen County.

Creps is also believed to suffer from a cognitive disorder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 804-365-6140 or 804-780-1000.

