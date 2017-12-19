77-year-old Hanover man found, reunited with family

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a 77-year-old man has been found on Wednesday morning.

Richard Creps was last seen in the 2000 block of Piping Tree Ferry Road around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He has since been reunited with his family.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the media for their efforts in quickly communicating this information to the public," said Sergeant James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. "We would also like to thank all the citizens that shared this information on social media."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12