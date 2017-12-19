Virginia State Police superintendent to retire

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Spotsylvania detectives say they have a man in custody after a woman was attacked during an armed home invasion robbery.
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Richard Creps was last seen in the 2000 block of Piping Tree Ferry Road around 7:30 a.m. He may be wearing a brown leather jacket and camouflage hat. Creps is about 5'9" tall and weighs between 165 and 170 pounds. Creps is believed to be operating a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing Virginia registration: 252-AEA. His license plate is a Virginia ...
Unnecessary business trips and clocking hours state employees never worked are just some of the wrongdoings found at the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to its own audit.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
The 19-year-old's co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.
What do you do for a living?
