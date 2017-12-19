VA police use drone to find missing 92-year-old hunter

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (AP) - A police drone has helped authorities find a missing 92-year-old hunter who had gone missing in a heavily wooded area in Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says said it took just 20 minutes for the drone to find the missing hunter on Sunday morning. A search team on the ground was then able to go help the man, who they said was found without injuries.

The sheriff's office said it was the first successful use of the new drone, which is equipped with infrared and high resolution cameras.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.