Search continues for missing man, woman over a year later

Melanie Davis, 55, (left) and Lander Freeman, 73, (right) have been missing for more than a year. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

The Richmond Police Department continues to look for a man and woman who have been missing for more than a year.

Melanie Davis, 55, was last seen in May 2016 in the 3000 block of Woodrow Avenue. She’s described as a woman with medium complexion and brown hair. She is 5’9” and weighs about 170 pounds. Davis has a tattoo of vines on her lower back and several burn marks on her neck and shoulders.

Lander Freeman, 73, was last seen in June 2016 in the 1500 block of Silver Avenue. Police say he was leaving his home to walk to Kings Market. His walking stick was later found on the porch of a friend’s home.

Freeman is described as a man with medium complexion and brown hair. He is 6’1” and weight about 200 pounds. He has an injury to one of his eyes. He was last seen wearing a coat with fur around the hood and “Obama” written on the back.

Police say they are working with partners across the state and region to bring the man and woman home.

“It’s possible they may be in another jurisdiction, even another state," said Major Crimes Detective William Thompson. "We hope the public may provide any tips or information that may assist us with reuniting Ms. Davis and Mr. Freeman with their families.”

Anyone who sees Davis or Freeman is asked to call police at 804-646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

