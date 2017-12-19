Man arrested for bringing loaded gun to Richmond airport

A Chesterfield man was arrested at Richmond International Airport (RIC) after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer spotted the .38 caliber handgun - loaded with six bullets - inside the bag when it went through the x-ray monitor.

The man told officials he forgot the gun was in his bag. The offense carries a penalty of up to $13,000. See a full list of TSA penalties here.

According to TSA, this was the sixteenth gun confiscated at RIC in 2017 - up from only 10 in 2016.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms, but they must be properly packaged and declared in checked luggage. More information on how to travel with guns can be found here.

TSA encourages travelers to familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws, as well as their specific airline, for each point of travel prior to departure.

