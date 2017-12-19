Henrico police search for convenience store robber

Henrico police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store.

The robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E Laburnum Avenue.

According to police, the thief waited in line at the counter then grabbed money from the register. He struggled with the victim before taking it and leaving.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the man responsible is asked to call 804-501-5000 804-780-1000.

