Man rescued from second-story apartment fire

Richmond firefighters rescued a man from a second-story apartment after an accidental kitchen fire.

Crews were called to a building in the 1400 block of Winder Street around 11:15 p.m. Monday where the man was trapped inside.

The man was rescued and rushed to VCU Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had the flames under control in about ten minutes.

The fire damaged the first and second floor apartments, displacing two families.

