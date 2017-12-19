Three men armed with handgun, rifle rob 7-Eleven

Chesterfield police are searching for three men who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Walnut Drive around 4:20 a.m. after three men went into the business and demanded money.

One of the men was armed with handgun; a second with a rifle. The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Blurry photos of the armed robbers were caught on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 804-748-0660.

