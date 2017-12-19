Crash closes both directions of Jeff Davis in Chesterfield

A crash closed Jeff Davis Highway in North Chesterfield early Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver crashed into a power pole around 3:30 a.m. near Cogbill Road, causing electrical wires to fall to the road.

The highway remained closed in both directions at 5:30 a.m. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route - I-95.

Police say the driver will be charged with reckless driving. She was not injured in the crash.

Dominion Energy crews are on scene but say it will take several hours to finish repairs. By 6 a.m., more a thousand people were still without power from the crash.

