Assisted living facility plagued with violations up for sale

Multiples violations have been found at the Jones & Jones Assisted Living facility on Forest Hill Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

A Richmond assisted living facility that has been plagued with violations is now for sale.

The Jones & Jones Assisted Living property on Forest Hill was posted in early December for $4.5 million.

The facility services the disabled, elderly and people with mental health disorders like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

'I live in agony': Resident describes poor conditions at assisted living home

Over the years, the Department of Social Services has found numerous violations including dirty bed and bath linens as well as failing to keep hazardous materials stored and locked away, like a saw, jagged blade and two joint knives.

The acting administrator was suspended, along with her license, in June. She is currently on probation.

NBC12 reached out to the property owner, who is different than the acting administrator, and is waiting to hear back about why it's up for sale now.

