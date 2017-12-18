Henrico Police redo 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'

Henrico Police released a new video to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. It even features NBC12 reporter Ashley Monfort!

The officers adjusted the classic story "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and made it a little more suited to their profession. They even poked fun at us here at NBC12, saying how we're always on the scene when something happens and let Ashley Monfort play a part in the video.

