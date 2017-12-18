Police searching for suspect after thefts at Chesterfield Macy's

Police need your help to identify a woman they say stole several times from a Macy's in Chesterfield.

It happened at the Macy's at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike. The most recent theft happened on Nov. 30.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. She was last seen leaving in a gold Lexus.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you have any information that can help.

