Man faces over a dozen charges for string of burglaries

A Stafford man is in jail after admitting to a string of burglaries in the county.

Detectives say 39-year-old Gregory Crowley targeted prescription medicine at several homes since Thanksgiving.

Crowley was originally arrested for burglary in Fairfax, but one of the items recovered during the investigations was a prescription bottle belonging to a person in Stafford.

Detectives spoke with Crowley and say he admitted to stealing the medication, along with several other burglaries.

Crowley is charged with 10 counts of burglary, six counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12