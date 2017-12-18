Deliberations in soccer bribery trial to resume on Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) - Jurors in the New York corruption trial of three former South American soccer officials have gone home for the day without reaching a verdict.

The panel worked for a full day on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn. They'll return on Tuesday to resume deliberations.

It's the first U.S. trial stemming from the widespread scandal that's rocked FIFA (FEE'-fuh), the sport's governing body.

Brazil's Jose Maria Marin, Peru's Manuel Burga and Paraguay's Juan Angel Napout have sought to discredit witnesses who testified that they took money in exchange for influence in awarding commercial rights to tournaments.

The men have pleaded not guilty.

