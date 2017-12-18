Lawmakers push for protections for DACA recipients

Congress is still working on a solution to protect thousands of immigrants who came to this country illegally as children.

The fear of the unknown brings on a flood of emotions for Berta Yepez-Garcia. The working mother of two came to the United States with her parents and four siblings from Mexico in 1998. Virginia is the only home Yepez says she has ever known.

"We're here because of opportunities we didn't have in our country: better education, a house, a car, a TV," explained Yepez. "I think people take us the wrong way, honestly."

She is one of more than 13,000 Dreamers in Virginia protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act. It has protected thousands from deportation, allowing them to attend school, work and have a driver's license.

"The is the only place I know, I grew up here, went to public school," said Yanet Amado.

Amado is a 22-year-old VCU student double majoring, with goals to be successful and make a difference in her community. She came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was just six years old.

"I am faced with the obstacle that I wasn't able to renew my DACA, so I only have one year left with legal status," she said.

In September, President Trump announced DACA would end in March 2018 - the reason law makers on both sides and advocates have called for a solution that would continue to protect DACA recipients.

"Our state does better if they can be all they can, instead of forced in the shadows," explained Senator Tim Kaine. "I think these Dreamers, more than 13,000 in Virginia, they enrich our state in wonderful ways."

Kaine says Dreamers in Virginia are successful academically and in their careers. Some are working in some form of public service.

Kaine has been an outspoken advocate for protecting DACA, calling for the Dream Act to pass as part of a government-funding bill, other must-pass legislation or as standalone legislation.

Monday, Kaine held a roundtable discussion with Dreamers and advocates, before heading back to Washington to help promote a bi-partisan solution.

"We can do it, and we can do it this week," said Senator Kaine.

Advocates have continued to call for Congress to find a solution by the end of 2017. As Yepez and Amado continue to wait, their hope is to see more conversations about DACA. They encourage people to ask and learn from Dreamers, who say they want to live like everyone else.

"Give us the opportunity to be here, that's it," said Yepez.

