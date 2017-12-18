JetBlue flight makes emergency landing at RIC

A spokesperson with Richmond International Airport says a JetBlue flight made an emergency landing on Monday.

Flight 697 from Boston to Atlanta diverged to Richmond. The plane landed safely around 5:15 p.m.

Officials with JetBlue say the plane had a "reported maintenance issue" and diverted the flight as a precaution.

