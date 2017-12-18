PHOTO: Suspect holds gun barrel to back of victim's head during robbery

Richmond Police are looking for a man who held a victim at gunpoint during a robbery earlier this month.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at a business in the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Police say the suspect entered the business and demanded money from the register and the victim. He held the gun to the back of the victim's head during the robbery, but the victim was not injured.

The suspect ran off towards the area of Mimosa and Columbia Streets.

Police released the following suspect description: "a black male with a slim build. At the time, he was wearing a gray pullover hooded sweatshirt with charcoal sleeves, dark jeans, dark Nike tennis shoes and a dark backpack with blue handles."

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

