Police make second arrest in Chesterfield murder

Chesterfield Police have arrested a second suspect after a man was killed near the Boulders on Thursday.

Police have now charged 19-year-old Davion Alexander for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. faces the same charges after the death of 36-year-old Basheed Boatwright.

Police found Boatwright outside of a home in the 7400 block of Eureka Drive, around 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 14. Boatwright was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Alexander has a preliminary hearing set for March 12 in Chesterfield General District Court.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

