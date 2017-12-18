Police make second arrest in Chesterfield murder

Police need your help to identify a woman they say stole several times from a Macy's in Chesterfield.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for three men who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.
Chesterfield Police have arrested a second suspect after a man was killed near the Boulders on Thursday. Police have now charged 19-year-old Davion Alexander in the death of Basheed Boatwright.
Firefighters battled a house fire in Chesterfield early Monday morning.
Police are looking for two men who fired a gun while robbing a Chesterfield convenience store Sunday night.
