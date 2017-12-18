Richmond Police arrest suspect in homicide on West Federal Street

Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after a shooting in September that left a man dead. The shooting happened less than an hour after several others were shot at an apartment.

Police have charged 21-year-old Malik Gary with second degree-murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.

Gary is charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Marvin Eley.

Police say they responded to a report of random gunfire on Sept. 10 and found three victims at an apartment in the 1200 block of St. Paul Street. Less than an hour later, they heard gunfire and found Eley dead in the 100 block of West Federal Street.

Police determined that Eley was responsible for the first triple shooting.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

