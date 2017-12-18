Charlottesville police chief announces retirement weeks after critical report

Charlottesville's police chief is retiring just weeks after an independent review scrutinized the department's response to the violent United the Right rally that left one protester dead.

Following the announcement - screaming, shouting, and police escorting people out of the Charlottesville City Council meeting Monday night.

The latest Charlottesville City Council firestorm got started by a man who needs no introduction around here: Jason Kessler.

Kessler organized the rally that started this mess. About the only time the room was happy was when he was escorted out by police.

Council says Thomas was not asked to resign, saying it was his choice.

People aren't buying that, including Nikuyah Walker, who was just elected to council and starts at the next meeting.

"Tell us that he resigned voluntarily and expect us to believe that, that is unacceptable," said Walker. "And the only person being held accountable to this point is a black man? Do any of you really understand what white supremacy is?"

The independent review of the rally says when Virginia State Police asked Chief Thomas if they should use tear gas, Thomas said no...but his order was never relayed to the command center.

Then a different VSP sergeant asked Charlottesville deputy chief Gary Pleasants about using chemicals and, according to the report, Pleasants said "absolutely."

Gary Pleasants is now the interim chief.

"Gary 'damn-right-I-gassed-them' Pleasants is now in charge of the police department," yelled one person who attended Monday night's meeting. "He's an animal, he's a fascist, and he represents everything that's wrong with this community. Get rid of him."

Pleasants will serve as interim Chief for one week while the city looks for a different interim chief, and then Charlottesville will look to hire a full time replacement for Al Thomas.

Thomas, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, was appointed to the position in April 2016 and officially began service on May 23.

"Nothing in my career has brought me more pride than serving as the Police Chief for the City of Charlottesville," said Thomas in a release. "I will be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to protect and serve a community I love so dearly. It truly has been an unparalleled privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and professional team of public servants. I wish them and the citizens of Charlottesville the very best."

The city of Chartlottesville says the retirement and search for Thomas' replacement is effective immediately.

"Chief Thomas has served his country and three communities here in Virginia with distinction and honor," said City Manager Maurice Jones in a release "He is a man of integrity who has provided critical leadership for our department since his arrival. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

The retirement follows a review of the violent United the Right rally in August.

The report claimed there was a serious lack of communication between CPD and VSP, as well as very little training for CPD officers.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy says one of the most shocking comments was made by Charlottesville police Chief Al Thomas:

"There's also evidence that the chief actually said, 'Let them fight. Let them fight for a little while, and it will make it easier to declare unlawful assembly.'"

Chief Thomas is also accused of deleting texts messages during the event.

