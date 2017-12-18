VIDEO: Police search for man accused in Monroe Ward sexual assault

Richmond police are asking for help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Police say the assault happened in Monroe Ward - at the intersection of North 1st and Grace Streets - Monday, Dec. 4 around 5:45 a.m. The caller told police a woman was heard screaming for help in the area.

The victim told police she was walking in the area when the man began to make sexual comments toward her. He then hit her several times with a wooden block and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man caught on surveillance video has been seen in the area in the past.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

