Marshals seek convicted rapist

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - U.S. Marshals say they are looking for a convicted rapist who has a history of recruiting women for prostitution.

Authorities said Anthony Crandle failed to register as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police. His last known residence was in Norfolk, though authorities say he has a lengthy criminal history in states along the East Coast.

Crandle is known to frequent strip clubs, authorities said.

A reward of up to $750 is offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 877-926-8332.

