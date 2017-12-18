McAuliffe's budget again calls for Medicaid expansion

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Outgoing Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has presented a budget to state lawmakers that would expand Medicaid, pad the state's rainy day fund and give state workers a 2 percent raise.

McAuliffe addressed the House and Senate finance committees Monday morning to unveil a two-year spending proposal.

Citing uncertainty at the federal level, McAuliffe said the state should put "every available dime" into its rainy day fund.

The plan assumes $421.7 million in savings from Medicaid expansion, which Republican lawmakers have opposed every year of McAuliffe's term.

The proposal also includes $516 million in additional funding for public education, including money to fund a full-time principal position at every elementary school.

Republican legislative leaders say they will review the proposal and work to develop a balanced budget.

