Amazon's new feature makes it easier for your kids to shop online

If you have Amazon Prime and kids you need to know about a new program that makes it much easier for your kids to shop online.

Amazon's new feature allows teens between the ages of 13 and 17 to create unique logins, linked to a household account, to place orders through the Amazon app.

Parents will get a text or email with information about the order and can then choose to either approve it - or deny it.

Parents can set spending limits for their kids and choose to opt out of that item-by-item approval process. All packages do have to be delivered to addresses pre-selected by Mom or Dad.

This certainly makes it easier for teens to shop on Amazon, but most experts recommend parents not opt out of approving each purchase!

While Amazon would love for you to order everything from them, your teens need to understand budgeting and comparison shopping. So before you click ‘yes’ on each order, talk about whether you can afford it, and have them check to see if that item is cheaper elsewhere.

