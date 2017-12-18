Employers add workout routine to job interviews to make you sweat

When you head into a stressful job interview, you know what they say: never let 'em see you sweat. What if your prospective employer made you sweat - on purpose - as part of the interview itself?

It’s happening, even right here in Richmond.

Prior to his job interview, all Austin Harris was told was to show up before the crack of dawn with his running shoes on.

"I assumed that we'd be doing something fitness-related but had no idea exactly what it would entail,” said Harris.

The Richmond-native says he and his interviewer started with a jog, followed by a quick crossfit-style workout. Austin got the job.

Think he was interviewing to be a personal trainer? Not even close.

"I'm Chief Financial Officer of a natural food brand,” said Harris.

So why did co-founder of Health Warrior, Nick Morris, put Austin through the paces?

"Seeing somebody outside their comfort zone and seeing how well they respond to whatever challenge it is gives you a little bit of knowledge about how they're going to perform when they are, you know, having a difficult day,” said Morris.

"We want to work with people who work very hard, power through problems, dream big, and are fun to work with. So, we would find different ways of figuring out who fit those buckets better,” says Shane Emmett, CEO and co-founder of Health Warrior.

While there are no stats, it is clear that more companies are incorporating physical components into interviews.

"I think you can learn a lot from these interviews that you can't when you're sitting in a suit across from a table,” said Morris.

Laura Yecies thought she was well prepared for her interview a while back. She researched the company, dressed in business attire and heels, but was anything but prepared for what happened next.

"When I showed up for the interview, he announced that he preferred to do the interview while walking in the neighborhood," said Yecies.

Yecies loves to walk and hike, but prefers to keep her work and exercise separate. She bailed on any future interviews.

"I don't think this is an appropriate type of interview for a desk job," added Yecies.

Austin, on the other hand, believes he and his company could determine they were a perfect match by taking it to the mats.

"It was much more about personality and cultural fit, and less about whether I had the intellectual horsepower to get the job done," said Harris.

Austin's company says it has received mostly positive feedback, but will not push anyone who doesn't want to take part in physical interviews or physical team activities.

