Fire destroys Chesterfield home, displaces four people

Firefighters battled a house fire in Chesterfield early Monday morning.

The fire started at a home near Walmsley and Jeff Davis before 3 a.m.

Crews had the flames under control by 5 a.m. but remained on the scene.

Four people who lived in the home are now displaced. No one was injured.

Investigations have not said what sparked the fire.

