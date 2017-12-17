Police identify two men found dead in car

Richmond police are conducting a death investigation after two men were found dead in a car in Creighton Court.

Officers received a call about a person down in the 3300 block of Bunche Place around 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Dwayne Frazier, 21, and Anthony Jones, 20, dead in a car. Both men had been shot.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

